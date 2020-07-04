Now’s a Great Time to Picnic. Here’s What You Need

Even though restaurants might be offering some sort of service right now, I think a better way to get outside (and to do it safely) is with a picnic. Picnics have long been underrated, but now is their time to shine. Just grab a few essentials, and make sure you’re properly socially distancing, and you should be all set. To help out, we’ve rounded up everything you need for a perfect picnic day.

FOR A PICNIC BLANKET

Brooklinen Beach Towel The most important part of a picnic is arguably the blanket. This is more of a beach towel, but it works well for a picnic, too. The pattern is fun, colorful, and I like it because it’s also a super soft towel you can use in your bathroom when you’re not on a picnic. Buy on Brooklinen $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A COOLER

Hydro Flask Unbound Cooler Pack Cooler backpacks are excellent. And the Hydroflask Unbound is a step above the rest. It is unbelievably sleek for a cooler, has smart insulation, is leak proof, and stores 15L of food and/or drinks. That’s really all you need for a picnic. Buy on Amazon $ 175 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A FACE MASK

Baggu Face Mask What I love about this face mask is that it can hang around your neck if there isn’t a person in sight, and then you can put it on with ease. It’s breathable and not too bad to look at, either. Buy on BAGGU $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR DISHWARE

W&P Porter Reusable Plastic Bowl Snag a couple of these reusable bowls, fill them with fruit, cheese, snacks, whatever you want, and you’ll be good to go. The lid always stays in reach too, which is excellent for ant protection. Buy on Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR BUG SPRAY

Sawyer 20% Picaridin Bug Spray You’re the one that’s supposed to be having a picnic, not the bugs. Protect yourself with my favorite bug spray. It is DEET free and has a pump applicator so you don’t put on too much at a time. Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MUSIC

SONY XB43 The only thing you need now is some music. This speaker is almost as good as live music. It connects via bluetooth, sounds great, and best of all, is waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally spilling all over it. Buy on Amazon $ 248 Free Shipping | Free Returns

