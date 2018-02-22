Everything You Need to Nerd Out on Oscar Movies

Before the Oscars roll around, you better be prepared. Sure, you might have seen the nominees in theaters—or on your projector at home—but how much do you really know about every film?

Use the time before the March 4 award show to brush up on your Dunkirk history, proclaim your love for Paul Thomas Anderson, or tote around your Ladybird fandom. Take your Oscar bets to the next level with these product picks for every Best Picture nominee.

Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water: Creating a Fairy Tale for Troubled Times, by Gina McIntyre and Guillermo del Toro, $28.46 Hardcover on Amazon

Few directors would be this comfortable lifting the lid on their creative process, but Guillermo del Toro isn’t like other directors. Dive into how he dreamed up and executed his visually stunning love story between a woman and a mer-man, nominated for 13 Academy Awards.

Personal History, by Katharine Graham, $12.99 Kindle Edition on Amazon

Squint and you might see Meryl. Alright, the resemblance isn’t so strong, but Ms. Streep managed to perfectly embody Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham in Steven Spielberg’s Pentagon Papers drama The Post. Screenwriter Liz Hannah was inspired to write the script after reading Graham’s riveting Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir, so be a good journalist and go straight to the source.

Get Out Shirt, $19.50 on RedBubble

Throw a subtle nod to the best horror film of last year—probably the last decade—with this slim-fit T-shirt praising its first-time director. Better break it in soon—Peele’s set to shoot his next movie later this year.

Dunkirk Blu-ray, $19.61 on Amazon

War isn’t glamorous. War isn’t fun. But man, did Christopher Nolan make war captivating. Relive the seaside battle with his incredibly intimate film, preferably shown on the biggest screen you’ve got.

Ladybird Tote, $25 on Redbubble

Greta Gerwig’s strong-willed heroine had capital-o Opinions and style to match (who can forget that prom dress shopping scene?). Now you can carry a beautifully designed reminder of the young woman dreaming big dreams. Pssst, this print also comes in mug form.

The Last Lion Box Set, by William Manchester, $72.99 Hardcover Edition on Amazon

If you can’t get Gary Oldman’s incredible transformation into Winston Churchill out of your head, it’s time to dive into this sweet heralded trilogy about the multi-hyphenate man who inspired Darkest Hour, set during the early days of World War II.

Paul Thomas Anderson Shirt, $18.69 on Redbubble

Phantom Thread’s director is often called the best of his generation—and honestly, to dream up a character like Reynolds Woodcock, he must be. (Now if only Woodcock could have stitched this shirt himself!) Show off your excellent taste with this colorful riff on Radiohead’s cover for In Rainbows.

McDonagh Plays: 1: The Beauty Queen of Leenane; A Skull in Connemara; The Lonesome West, by Martin McDonagh, $23.99 Paperback Edition on Amazon

It’s time to go back to the beginning. Before writing and directing Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh wrote more than a few excellent plays. These early three, set in his homeland of Ireland (alright, he was raised in England, let’s not get nitpicky), are some of his best—and predicted the black comedy that was to come.

Squishable Peach, $6.88 on Amazon

The third greatest performance in the swoony Call Me By Your Name, after Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet of course, came from one well-loved peach. Now you can have a stress-relieving (and scented!) peach of your very own. However you choose to use it remains your own business.

