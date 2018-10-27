In the year that Cesar Sayoc worked at the New River Pizza and Fresh Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the general manager noticed two things about him.

He was incredibly dependable and hard-working. And he was, in her words, “completely crazy.”

“He had such divisive political views, it was scary,” Debra Gureghian told The Daily Beast, describing the serial mail bomb suspect as a white supremacist.

“But there’s so much hatred in this world and that’s what’s really sad.”

Sayoc, 56, delivered pizzas for New River in his white Dodge Ram van—the same vehicle the feds seized when they arrested him Friday morning and charged him with sending mail bombs to 13 prominent Democrats who also happened to be critics of President Trump.

“ Customers loved him. ”

The van was covered in pro-Trump and anti-Democrat paraphernalia. And Gureghian said he also verbalized his abhorrent views.

“He was anti-gay, anti-black, anti-Jews,” she said.

Since Sayoc has been unmasked as the man who allegedly sent pipe bombs through the postal service, Gureghian said she has gotten some flak for putting up with his rants for so long before he left in January, after working there for about a year.

“I’m hearing things like, ‘Why didn’t you fire him?’” she said. “But I never felt he would hurt me.

“I mean, people are angry about a lot of things. I’m sure there are people who don’t like me because I’m a lesbian and I’m short and I’m loud. Maybe something happened to him in his life to make him like that. Who am I to judge?”

Strangely, she said, customers didn’t seem to have a problem with Sayoc. “They loved him,” she said. “He was always reliable, never late. I mean, he was a great employee. I wish I had more like him.”