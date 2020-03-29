Ex-Cheerleader Jackee Stang Just Launched the ‘Goop of Psychedelics’

A blonde woman wearing a denim jacket saying, “Jesus is psychedelic” swaggered into her garage in Marina del Rey. Like the love child of Timothy Leary and Gwyneth Paltrow, Jackee Stang burst into the “psychedelic space” at the end of last year when she launched what she calls “the world’s first psychedelic wellness corporation.”

Next month, the 36-year-old goes live with an e-commerce platform, The Delic, which Stang told me is, “like the Goop of psychedelics. It’s a glimpse into my own personal curation of living a psychedelic lifestyle.”

Stang motioned for me to sit in a deck chair 6 feet away from hers. “I’m kind of like a punk who’s into safety,” she joked, offering me some hand sanitizer. It was the first week that the serious impact of the novel coronavirus was becoming apparent, and she wanted to follow the rules.