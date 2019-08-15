Ex-Congressman’s Early Qatar Lobbying Activity Draws Heat

Florida Republican Jeff Miller left Congress in January 2017, and by that summer he was a registered agent of the Qatari government. Now an ethics watchdog group wants law-enforcement officials to look into whether Miller’s new job violated federal law.

The Campaign Legal Center sent a letter to the Justice Department on Thursday asking for an investigation into Miller’s compliance with a law that bars former members of Congress from representing foreign governments for a year after they retire. Miller insists he took pains to stay on the right side of that law, but CLC says his explanation doesn’t square with foreign-agent filings on file with DOJ.

The law at issue prohibits former members of Congress from “representing” a foreign state before any employee of the federal government “with the intent to influence a decision of such official in carrying out his or her official duties” for a year after leaving office. It also bars former members from “aiding” or “advising” any party in furtherance of such representation.