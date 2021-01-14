Retired Firefighter Arrested for Allegedly Hurling Fire Extinguisher at Cops During Capitol Riots

A retired Pennsylvania firefighter was arrested Thursday for allegedly throwing a fire extinguisher at several law enforcement officers during the MAGA riots at the Capitol last week.

Robert Sanford, from Chester, Pennsylvania, faces three felony charges, including assaulting a police officer, after he was allegedly caught on camera hurling the extinguisher as the mob stormed past Capitol Police officers and broke into the building on Jan. 6. He was taken into custody by the FBI in Pennsylvania Thursday morning just before 6 a.m., a source with knowledge of the matter told The Daily Beast.

One video of the protest shows rioters storming past a barricade as Capitol Police officers desperately try to contain them on the west side of the building. Then, a rioter can be seen tossing the fire extinguisher toward a group of officers—and striking at least one on the helmet.

“They broke through, it’s on!” an individual is heard yelling in the clip. The Wall Street Journal first reported the arrest and that the incident was captured on video.

This incident did not involve Officer Brian Sicknick, who was separately hit in the head by rioters with a fire extinguisher during the mayhem. Sicknick, who later succumbed to his wounds, was one of five people who died last Wednesday. The other four were pro-Trump protesters, including Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by a police officer after attempting to break into the Speaker’s Lobby.

Sanford is one of dozens of pro-Trump rioters who have been charged in connection with the deadly violence last week. On Wednesday, an Olympic gold medalist, two Virginia cops, an MTA worker, a former Peace Corps member, and a man who wore a sweatshirt with the phrase “Camp Auschwitz” on it as he stormed the Capitol were all charged for their roles in the insurrection.

On Tuesday, a prominent Brooklyn judge’s son was arrested for stealing government property after he was pictured in the Capitol wearing a police bulletproof vest over fur pelts and carrying a plastic riot shield with Capitol Police insignia.

Other arrested rioters include Richard Barnett, a self-described white nationalist from Arkansas who posed for gleeful photos in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office; Adam Johnson, a Florida stay-at-home dad who was photographed grinning while absconding with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern; and Jake Angeli, the shirt-less, horn-wearing Arizona resident known as the “QAnon Shaman.”

U.S. Attorney for D.C., Michael Sherwin, said during a Tuesday press conference that charges have been filed in 70 cases related to the riots, and investigators have opened up more than 170 subject files. He added that, by the end of the investigation, he expects to file charges in hundreds of criminal cases.

“The scope and scale of this investigation are really unprecedented,” he said.