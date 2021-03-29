Ex-Fox News Star Runs to Newsmax to Trash ‘Liberal’ Chris Wallace

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling took some pointed shots at Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace on Monday, running to wannabe Fox competitor Newsmax to derisively describe his former co-worker as a “liberal” who gives “softball interviews” with “no pushback” to Democrats.

Bolling, who parted ways with Fox News in 2017 following claims that he sexually harassed several colleagues, was asked on Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax’s American Agenda about Wallace’s Sunday morning interview with White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Despite Wallace repeatedly confronting the press secretary on the lack of media access to border facilities and telling Psaki “you are being less transparent than the Trump administration,” Bolling felt the Fox anchor was far too easy on the Biden spokeswoman.

“You saw Chris Wallace asking Jen Psaki one question,” the pro-Trump commentator grumbled. “Where were the follow-up questions? When are you going to close the border, Jen? When will we get to see these detention facilities by the border?” (In fact, Wallace asked Psaki when the Biden administration would allow media access to monitor and report on the migrant border patrol facilities.)

“Now Jen Psaki, she comes on Fox News, she comes on Chris Wallace’s show because she knows she’s gonna get a softball interview, and that’s exactly what she got,” Bolling continued. “She didn’t get any pushback!”

The former co-host of Fox shows The Five, Fox News Specialists, and Happy Hour went on to invoke Wallace’s moderation of the first 2020 presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, describing the Fox News Sunday anchor as having been “biased and tough” towards Trump throughout the evening.

“Chris Wallace is liberal,” Bolling groused, adding: “Jen Psaki knew she was going to get a softball interview. She got it. She got no pushback!”

Bolling is something of an expert at softball interviews, however. Prior to Sinclair canceling his weekly program America This Week, which had faced backlash for peddling COVID-19 misinformation and election conspiracies, he routinely welcomed Trump—a personal friend of his—on his show for extremely friendly chats.