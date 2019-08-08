Ex-Fox News Reporter Blasts Tucker Carlson’s White Supremacy Remarks: ‘It’s Horrible’

One-time Fox News chief political correspondent Carl Cameron slammed his former colleague Tucker Carlson on Thursday, calling Carlson’s recent claim that white supremacy is a “hoax” inaccurate and “horrible.”

During a CNN International interview, anchor Hala Gorani brought up Carlson’s assertion that white supremacy was “not a real problem in America,” comments made just three days after the El Paso mass shooting in which the suspected shooter allegedly targeted Hispanics after apparently posting a racist manifesto complaining about a “Hispanic invasion.”

“When you heard what Tucker Carlson said, what did you think?” Gorani asked the former Fox reporter. “What went through your mind?”

Cameron, who spent more than 20 years with Fox News before leaving in 2017, immediately stated that it was “just not accurate.”

“He has not apologized for it as far as I know,” he added. “But the idea that white supremacy doesn't exist or can be -- or the idea there's something okay with a football field or a soccer stadium full of white supremacists is also wrong.”

The veteran journalist, who recently founded a progressive news aggregator and has been publicly critical of his former network of late, went on to decry the lack of journalistic value in Carlson’s commentary.

“It's just not journalism,” he declared. “It is opinion-making. It is entertainment. and unfortunately, it's an entertainment that can catch on with a very, sort of, viralized American. It's horrible and not right and good he's on a vacation, whether it was intended or not.”

Carlson, amid a firestorm of controversy over his remarks, announced at the end of his show on Wednesday that he was going on vacation until August 19. Fox News quickly pointed out that the primetime star’s break had been planned prior to his Tuesday night broadcast.

The network, its corporate parent and Carlson’s advertisers, meanwhile, have remained silent on Carlson’s remarks, providing no official statement or comment.