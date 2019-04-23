Ex-Lawyer Michael Cohen Headed to ‘Castle Behind Bars’

For federal prisoners, Otisville—just an hour outside New York City—is a coveted assignment. Forbes magazine deemed it one of America’s 10 “cushiest” prisons and the New York Post called it a “castle behind bars.” Federal judge Stefan Underhill has described it as “a jewel” of the federal prison system.

It also happens to be the new home of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s disgraced former lawyer, the Daily Beast has learned. Last year, Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress, violating campaign finance law, tax fraud and lying on a bank loan application. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Cohen will report to his new digs May 6, according to CNN.

“It’s not just good. It’s sweet,” ex-inmate John Altman told the newspaper in 2012. “The food is right. The commissary is right. The officers don’t bother you. There are a lot of courses you can take. You had weights inside and outside, free weights and machines.”

Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff wanted to do his time in Otisville but got shipped off to a lockup in Butner, North Carolina, instead. But the facility has had its share of high-profile residents, and current prisoners include Jersey Shore tax evader Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Fyre festival flim-flammer Billy McFarland.

Sorrentino is “having the time of his life,” co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told E! News recently. “It’s like he’s in a senior home. He’s playing Bingo. He’s helping people recover in jail.

“He’s in the gym a lot, so he’s probably gonna come out ripped.”

The campus houses 800-plus male inmates in medium- and minimum-security settings.

Some convicts request to be sent to Otisville on religious grounds. It has a full-time Jewish chaplain and a kosher kitchen.

“The Bureau of Prisons kind of unofficially designated it to meet the needs of Orthodox Jews,”

Rabbi Menachem Katz, director of prison programs for the Jewish-outreach Aleph Institute, once told New York magazine.

Otisville was recently in the news when the Bureau of Prisons temporarily halted visits after a child with measles visited their father there.

Additional reporting: Betsy Woodruff