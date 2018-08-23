Ex-Michigan State Gymnastics Coach Charged With Lying to Investigators About Larry Nassar

A former Michigan State University women’s gymnastics coach has been charged with lying to investigators about now-disgraced physician Larry Nassar’s rampant sexual abuse.

Witnesses have said they reported abuse by Nassar, an ex-MSU staff member, to coach Kathie Klages more than 20 years ago, but she denied having any knowledge of his sexual misconduct before 2016, when asked by Michigan State Police detectives, according to a press release by the state’s attorney general, Bill Schuette.

A warrant was issued on Thursday for two counts of lying to a peace officer in her case, Schuette’s office said.

Special Independent Counsel Bill Forsyth said the investigation into the university’s handling of the misconduct is still ongoing, and officials have interviewed more than 500 people so far. Those interviews include possible victims, as well as “MSU faculty and staff, coaches, and members of the community,” the press release states.

The Detroit News reports that Klages was among the first MSU staff members to step down after gymnasts filed lawsuits against the school.

Survivor Larissa Boyce, among others, has said that she reported Nassar’s abuse to Klages in 1997, when she was just 16 years old.

In response—despite the coach's duty to report it to authorities—Klages allegedly “interrogated” the girls and said they misunderstood what Nassar had done, Boyce said.

“I told somebody,” Boyce said in January. “Instead of being protected, I was humiliated and told that I was the problem.”

Previous lawyers for Klages have denied that the coach had knowledge of Nassar’s abuse.

“Had she ever received any information to cast doubt on the appropriateness of that trust in Dr. Nassar, she would have reacted immediately to protect her gymnasts,” a lawyer for Klages told NBC News.

Requests for comment from Klages were not immediately returned to The Daily Beast on Thursday.

Just last week, two more survivors—Olympic gold medalists Kyla Ross and Madison Kocian—came forward to allege assault by Nassar, who also worked as a USA Gymnastics team physician. Nassar was sentenced earlier this year to a maximum of 235 years in prison for his rampant abuse and possession of child pornography.

The women decided to come forward with their stories just months after watching nearly 200 girls and women read emotional and powerful victim-impact statements at Nassar’s sentencing hearings in January. The 54-year-old Nassar faced his survivors at the hearings, and now at least 300 victims have come forward to accuse the doctor, who preyed on student-athletes for decades.

More than 150 plaintiffs are now suing Nassar and his former employers, including USA Gymnastics and MSU, in civil lawsuits.

The Daily Beast reported in March that the former dean of Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, William Strampel—who also worked as Nassar’s boss during his tenure–was the first staff member to be criminally charged in the case.

Strampel was charged with misconduct in office, criminal sexual conduct, and willful neglect of duty after officials say he used his post to proposition, harass and assault women at the school.