Jason Miller, a former senior campaign aide to Donald Trump, is now suing Will Menaker, a co-host of the popular socialist and comedy podcast Chapo Trap House, over a tweet that called him a "rat face baby killer."

Court documents reviewed by The Daily Beast show Miller and his legal team have added Menaker to a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Gizmodo Media Group and Splinter News reporter Katherine Krueger. (The documents can be viewed at the bottom of this article).

The amended suit filed Thursday cites a tweet that Menaker, who is dating Krueger, posted earlier this week, blasting Miller. It read: “ rat faced baby killer and Trump PR homunculus, Jason Miller, is suing my girlfriend for $100 million, cool!”

Miller is seeking unspecified damages for what the suit calls “Menaker’s misconduct.” Menaker declined to comment and it was unclear if he has yet been served with the complaint.

Miller, who worked for Trump during the campaign and the presidential transition, filed the original suit on Monday, alleging that Splinter, one of Gizmodo’s news websites, colluded with his ex-lover A.J. Delgado, another former Trump campaign adviser, to plant a false story that Miller dropped an abortion pill into the smoothie of a pregnant stripper.

As The Daily Beast reported earlier this week, Miller is represented in his lawsuit by Ken Turkel and Shane Vogt, veterans of the team led by lawyer Charles Harder that represented pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan in the suit that destroyed the news and gossip site Gawker, Gizmodo Media Group's immediate precursor.

The SplinterNews.com story, written by Krueger, was based on a separate court filing in a bitter custody battle between Miller and Delgado, who had an extramarital affair during the 2016 presidential campaign. A second document filed on Thursday by Miller and his attorneys contains an exhibit that they say shows the documents sent to Splinter and other reporters were sealed.

Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.