Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Hospitalized After Police Called to Florida Home

President Trump’s former 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, was taken to a Fort Lauderdale hospital Sunday night after his wife called police saying he had firearms and was threatening to harm himself, The Daily Beast confirmed.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Lauren Dietrich told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that law enforcement had an encounter at Parscale’s home, which records show is owned by Bradley and Candice Parscale. Neighbors of the residence confirmed to Local 10 that it was the former campaign manager’s home.

“We went out and it was very short. We went and got him help,” Dietrich told the Sentinel. She added that Parscale, who was removed as campaign manager four months before the election, is being held for his own well-being under Florida’s Baker Act.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed that a SWAT team was called to the former Trump campaign manager’s house after his wife called police. The mayor said Parscale wanted to harm himself and had guns, though he said Parscale was not carrying a gun when he surrendered.

“His wife contacted us and it was a short encounter, he came out peacefully,” Trantalis said.

Police don’t have information on why Parscale was allegedly threatening to harm himself, Trantalis said.

“We have no information for why he was upset,” Trantalis said. “All politics aside, it’s clear that this gentleman is suffering mental distress, and we wish him and his family the best.”

The Trump campaign confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday night and, without any further explanation or specific citations, blamed the president’s political opponents for it.

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible,” current Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”

Parscale had served as the campaign manager for Trump for much of his re-election run before being demoted over the summer. He has been accused of siphoning off large sums of money to build up the campaign’s digital and TV ad operations—allegations that he and Trump aides have downplayed or denied.

Since his demotion, he has been far less visible publicly, and multiple campaign officials and GOP operatives who know Parscale told The Daily Beast that he has been in a depressed state for months. Still, Sunday’s news still came as a shock to many in Trumpworld who hadn’t realized how severe matters had apparently gotten.

Parscale’s Twitter account shows his last tweet was Sept. 25, offering praise for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for planning a statewide reopening countering leading public health guidelines on the pandemic.

“It is time to move on with our lives and provide for our families,” he tweeted.