Back in March, The Daily Beast brought you an exclusive clip of Steve Bannon’s curse-filled, head-banging meltdown on the eve of the 2018 midterm elections, which saw several of the far-right figure’s candidates go down in flames.

Here, he embarrasses himself yet again.

In another exclusive clip from director Alison Klayman’s (Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry) eye-opening documentary The Brink, a fly-on-the-wall film that our critic Nick Schager said “exposes Steve Bannon as a fascist fraud,” the ex-Trump adviser is caught on camera lying about Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, claiming that she ran her congressional campaign on impeachment and proclaimed on her victory night, “I’m here to impeach Donald Trump.” (AOC did no such thing.)

Klayman then proceeds to correct Bannon, who immediately backpedals—revealing just how little he really knows about Ocasio-Cortez.

Watch it here:

According to Klayman, the exchange with Bannon was filmed in London in July of 2018.

“ AOC has recently won her primary and I had watched her victory speech online. I was struck by how substantive her speech was (later in the film I used her voice along with other victorious female Dems in an election-night montage precisely for this reason). I wanted to know what Bannon thought of her at this moment, and as you see, his response is pure positioning without real knowledge to back it up,” explains Klayman. “He expresses some admiration for her and then goes on to completely mischaracterize her victory speech, falling back on a caricature of a hysterical Democrat triggered by Trump. She didn’t mention Trump once in her whole speech.”

“Now he knows who AOC is, and now after the Mueller Report, she is speaking out about impeachment for Trump,” she adds. “But in filming this scene it was immediately evident to me how hollow much of what he presents as ‘analysis’ is.”