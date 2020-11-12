Exhausted Dem Donors Might Not Have Georgia Runoffs on Their Minds

The most expensive election in U.S. history is set to culminate with two months of the most expensive campaigning that the country has ever seen in one state. The stakes couldn’t be higher since if Democrats win both of Georgia’s Senate seats in a January runoff, they will gain control of the chamber—and hand unified control of government to President-elect Joe Biden.

Within the party, there’s no deficit of enthusiasm for the opportunity to oust two GOP senators, elect Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, and take the Senate. But that task will require raising a historic sum of money to compete with Republicans, who intend to go all-out to inundate Georgia’s airwaves, online platforms, roadsides and lawns with campaign messaging.

But the challenge comes at the end of a grueling election cycle in which Democratic donors themselves gave at unprecedented levels to elect Biden and to flip the Senate. From North Carolina to Texas to Maine, however, those efforts failed to yield the returns Democratic donors and fundraisers were hoping for. Now, it’s an open question whether the people who usually fund Democratic campaign operations—and did so at historic levels already this year—are ready to empty their wallets again in hopes of going two for two in Georgia.