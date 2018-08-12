Expand Your iPhone's Storage Without The Cloud

The beautiful dream of seamless cloud storage and sharing — some days, it’s a delightful reality, and other days you’re sent tumbling back down to earth due to faulty wireless connections or incompatible systems. The iKlips II Lightning iOS Flash Drive is a straightforward solution, with functionality that’s head and shoulders above the flashdrives of yesteryear.

The iKlips plus into your laptop’s USB port as well as your iPhone’s Lightning port, so you can externally store files and call them up on whatever device is handy. You can review a Powerpoint presentation with colleagues while in transit to a big meeting or watch 4K movies on an airplane without taking up your phone’s limited storage space. iKlips plays files fast, without lags, and supports the ex-FAT file type, meaning there's no limit on file size. The corresponding app is incredibly easy to use and will even organize your files by month.

Normally $79, you can bring one home for $69 today — or pay less for an option with fewer gigabytes.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.