Experts: Neither Biden Nor Trump Are "Artifically Amped"

President Donald Trump, staring down a double-digit polling deficit with less than three weeks before Election Day, has resorted to trying to make one of his vintage conspiracy theories a hit in syndication: the idea that former Vice President Joe Biden is in a steep stage of cognitive decline and is only kept lucid by a mysterious cocktail of prescription drugs.

“We can’t have a leader that’s just about half-shot. Can we believe we’re even fighting against this guy?” Trump told supporters at a rally in North Carolina on Thursday. “This is crazy. This is the craziest race. You know what? I’m running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics… I wish he was good, I wish he was good.”

Even Trump’s former doctor is adding fuel to the unproven bonfire.