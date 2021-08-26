U.S. Troops Reportedly Wounded in Explosion Outside Kabul Airport

An explosion has rocked the international airport in Kabul just hours after the U.S. military warned of an imminent terror threat.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby announced in a tweet Thursday: “We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can.”

According to Fox News Pentagon correspondent Lucas Tomlinson, who cited unnamed U.S. officials, at least three U.S. troops were injured in the blast. The report was confirmed by The Wall Street Journal.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul said the explosion happened at the main entrance to the airport, known as the Abbey Gate, and said it had received reports of gunfire, advising American citizens to avoid the airport zone altogether.

Three unnamed U.S. officials told CNN that it appeared to have been caused by a suicide bomber. The White House confirmed President Joe Biden has been briefed about the ongoing incident.

A second suicide bombing causing an unknown number of casualties reportedly occurred a short time later at the nearby Baron Hotel, where American and British troops have recently been processing evacuees. France’s ambassador to Afghanistan, David Martinon, had tweeted a warning shortly after the first explosion that a second one was possible.

The explosion happened shortly after U.S. officials urged people to stay away from the airport after they received intelligence suggesting that an attack from an Afghan branch of Islamic State was imminent.

An advisory from the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday had urged American citizens who were at the airport to “leave immediately” due to “security threats.”

Hamid Karzai International Airport is where thousands of evacuees have flocked to in the hope of fleeing from Taliban rule.