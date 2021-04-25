Explosive Harry and Meghan Bio, ‘Finding Freedom,’ Will Be Updated With Fresh Royal Feuding
‘REELING IN SHOCK’
The second edition of “Finding Freedom” will cause more royal shockwaves, Oprah was “surprised” by Harry and Meghan’s candor, and finding the right Prince Andrew for “The Crown.”
If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.
Harry and Meghan bio ‘Finding Freedom’ returns for dishy second edition
Prepare for yet more internecine royal warfare in a matter of months. But really, when does it ever end?