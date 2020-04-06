Alarming Video Appears to Show Ezra Miller Choking a Woman on Street. Is It a Joke? Does That Matter?

The girl has a smile on her face and steps happily toward her apparent attacker, which has led some to believe it’s a prank, a set-up, or a bit of impromptu role play.

But the panicked reaction of the cameraman, saying “Whoa, bro! Bro!” as the girl is pushed to the ground, has led some to speculate that the encounter might have spiraled out of control.

Whatever the truth of the matter, it’s still undeniably alarming to see Ezra Miller, a famously sensitive artist who identifies as non-binary and queer, trending on social media after a clip of him appearing to choke a female fan on the streets of Reykjavik went viral.

In the brief video, which comes with no context and reportedly surfaced on Reddit this weekend, the person who appears to be Miller says to a girl who steps toward him with a smile on her face: “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?”

Then he appears to grab her by the neck and push her to the ground. Internet sleuths say the truck parked in the background has an Icelandic business logo on it. The girl appears shocked and gasps as the person filming urges him to go easy.

Miller, who’s set to play the lead role of Barry Alan in DC Comics’ film version of The Flash, has yet to comment on the clip.

Some fans associated his behavior with his role as a psychopath in the thriller, We Need to Talk About Kevin. However, others are urging restraint and waiting for the whole story before passing judgement on the erstwhile star of The Perks of Being a Wallflower.