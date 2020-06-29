This Uniquely-Shaped Face Mask from Baggu Is Pain-Free

One of the most common issues I’ve seen with wearing masks is the pain the elastics can cause on your ears. After wearing a mask for a whole day at the beach, I get it. When I was younger, I couldn’t wear headbands (it was the 90s, people) because I would get bad headaches and now some masks are giving me that same feeling. Sore ears suck! But it doesn’t have to be the case. I found a mask that fits securely without using elastic. It’s pain-free and comfortable to wear, no matter how long.

What’s unique about the Baggu mask compared to the other ones piled on my bookshelf is the way it secures. Instead of attempting to tie two sets of strings together behind your head or dealing with sore ears, these have one long string that rests at the crown of your head and ties behind your neck. You adjust the nose clip to fit your face, pull the mask fabric over your mouth and under your chin, and pull tightly to tie it around your neck. They even have a video on their site. It takes a few tries to get it right, but once you do, it’ll feel like you aren’t wearing anything at all. I like to wear mine with my hair up and rest it just about my hair tie for some extra security.

The masks are made from quilters cotton, which is tightly woven and a material the CDC recommends (though it’s in short supply right now). They come in packs of three in interesting colorways, so you can show some personality with your face mask the way you’d do with any accessory. They even have a pocket for a filter. While you can buy packs of filters, it’s also recommended to use coffee filters. You can cut the regular ones down to size or do what I do: use Aeropress filters, three across.

Fabric Mask Set Buy on BAGGU $ 28

