Evolvetogether Masks Are Designer-made and Celebrity-approved Reusable Face Coverings

Within the first month of the pandemic, I found a fabric face mask that I loved. I ordered several of the reusable masks and still rely on them, but I realized this summer that I also needed to keep a supply of disposable masks on hand. I’ve cycled through heavy-duty N95s and flimsy novelty masks that fall apart after an hour, but everything was either too stifling for walks or ineffective. Finally, I figured I’d try out a brand that kept popping up on my Instagram and Twitter feeds: evolvetogether.

Created by jewelry designer Cynthia Sakai, evolvetogether masks came about at the beginning of the pandemic and have sold out multiple times. Dozens of A-list actors, singers, and athletes have been seen sporting the brand over the past nine months.

I bought a seven-pack back in August and quickly became a regular on the website, which also offers 30-day packages and a monthly subscription service. The masks – which come in black, white, green, and gray – feature the “evolvetogether” logo and a pair of location coordinates, including New York, Amazonia, Milan, and Tokyo. The brand also releases occasional special edition masks, like the “We Stand Together” and “I Am A Voter” collections, which came out amidst Black Lives Matter Protests and the November election, respectively. A portion of the proceeds from the mask purchases went to organizations in support of the events.

Adult sizes are pretty universal andthe kids sizes actually work for smaller faces of all ages. A bendable nose bridge helps the three-ply masks mold better to the face and have helped lessen the number of times my glasses were fogged up.

The masks aren’t just sleek and stylish; they’re also medical grade and hypoallergenic. While they’re only made for single-day use, they’re durable enough to survive me pulling them down or to the side repeatedly throughout the day without tearing or snapping. The masks are durable and breathable enough that I’ve been able to workout in them. They’ve also managed to keep me from breaking out or developing dry skin around my “mask lines.” Most importantly, evolvetogether face masks have survived heavy New England rain and snowstorms.

