Still Need Face Coverings? Grab Them on Sale for Prime Day

PRIME DAY 2020

Stock up on soft, comfortable, reusable face masks while they’re discounted.

Jillian Lucas

Commerce Editorial Manager

Photo Illustration by Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon

As flu season creeps in, now is the best time to be as prepared as possible for staying safe. Picking up a few extra face masks for the family is a great place to start. Right now, you can save up to 30% on select face coverings from brands like Levi’s, Gildan, and more.

Levi's Re-Usable Bandana Print Reversible Face Mask

Down from $15

Buy on Amazon$13

Gildan Reusable 3-Layer Cotton Face Mask (Black, Pack of 48)

Down from $40

Buy on Amazon$32

Quality Durables Unisex 4-Pack Reusable Face Mask

Down from $18

Buy on Amazon$13

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.