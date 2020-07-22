You’ll Fall In Love With These T-Shirts and They Won’t Break Your Heart

Summer is here and I’m planning on wearing a T-shirt the entire time. Finding the perfect T-shirt is tricky, though. I have some favorites (these) but that doesn’t mean my T-shirt hunt is over. In fact, I feel like I’m in a constant search for more and more T-shirts I love. That’s because with plenty of shirts, you fall in love, and then they change on you. After one wash, or perhaps several, they start to change color, or maybe even worse, size. But I’m proud to announce that these shirts are upfront with you from the beginning and won’t break your heart.

Thankfully, Faherty makes not only incredibly soft T-shirts, they are also pre-shrunk. This means that they don’t shrink in the wash...ever! That’s right, ever. I’m actually currently wearing their sunwashed pocket tee. I’ve had it for a year, and I’ve worn it so much that there is a hole in the top right shoulder, but other than that, it’s exactly the same as the first day I bought it. It’s lightweight, being made from 100% organic cotton, extremely comfortable, and comes in seven sunwashed colors. The shirts are garment dyed and expertly washed in Peru before they get to you. These have pockets over the left breast, and nice details across the shoulders and down the seams. While this might look like a basic tee, it really isn’t. It’s an essential.

I actually love a lot of the stuff Faherty makes, and so does my partner (especially this dress). Faherty is a great place to stock up on summer essentials like shorts, beach shirts, they even make a mean beach blanket. But be sure to get a couple of these T-shirts. They’ll be your new favorite.

Sunwashed Pocket Tee Buy on Faherty $ 58 Free Returns

