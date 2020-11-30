My Favorite T-Shirt Is 25% Off for Cyber Monday

- Take 25% Faherty’s Sun Washed Pocket Tee
- Unlike other T-Shirts, this one will never ever shrink on you. That means it’ll fit as perfectly as it does on day one to day one hundred.
- Shop the rest of our Cyber Monday deal picks here.
These days, I’m looking for pieces of clothing I can throw on again and again — ones that are stylish, comfortable, and somewhat timeless. Faherty’s Sun Washed Pocket Tee ticks every box on my list and then some. It’s not just a normal t-shirt, it’s also incredibly soft, and completely unshrinkable. I’ve put it in the wash and dryer on every setting imaginable and it has emerged exactly the same every time: the perfect fit.
Sunwashed Pocket Tee
Sunwashed Pocket Tee
Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.