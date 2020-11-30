My Favorite T-Shirt Is 25% Off for Cyber Monday

These days, I’m looking for pieces of clothing I can throw on again and again — ones that are stylish, comfortable, and somewhat timeless. Faherty’s Sun Washed Pocket Tee ticks every box on my list and then some. It’s not just a normal t-shirt, it’s also incredibly soft, and completely unshrinkable. I’ve put it in the wash and dryer on every setting imaginable and it has emerged exactly the same every time: the perfect fit.

