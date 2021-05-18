Failson-In-Chief Andrew Giuliani Offers Himself to New York

There are failsons who would rethink their own plans to run for office if their dad was crying about how he was being treated like “the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist.”

And then there’s Andrew Giuliani, who announced Tuesday that he’s running for governor of New York as a Republican in a state that hasn’t elected a Republican since the unaccomplished 35-year-old first-time candidate was old enough to legally buy a pack of cigarettes.

That might strike some as a fool’s errand but Andrew is all for fool’s errands. Until this year, he was most famous for interrupting one of his dad’s press conferences as a kid in a performance that became a Saturday Night Live skit and probably most famous as an adult for suing Duke varsity golf team for damages and the right to use Duke’s golf center for the rest of his life after he was cut. Andrew, whose scores put him on the bottom half of the team, admitted, according to the New York Times, that “he may have misbehaved in February when he tossed an apple in a teammate’s face, flipped his putter a few feet, threw and broke a club and gunned his engine in a parking lot.” One federal judge called the case “a swing and a miss” before a second one tossed the suit altogether.