The Luxury, Fair-Trade Towels That I Feel Good About Using

I’ve never really been too concerned about finding the “perfect” bath towels. Instead, I’ve been more of the “Those look good, I’ll add them to my cart” mindset. This approach has left me with an assortment of mismatched towels hanging near my shower that I like, but don’t love. Over time, though, I realized I was reaching for certain towels more often than others, and would sometimes even be bummed when none of the “good ones” were clean.

Waffle Bath Towel Buy at PACT $ 42

Trying to find joy in the little things these days, I had a lightbulb moment. Why not make sure all the towels I owned were the “good ones” so I never had to feel the uncomfortable itchiness of a subpar piece of fabric on my freshly cleaned body again? And so began my journey of slowly replacing the old, the unsatisfactory towels with options that made me happy.

PACT’s Waffle Bath Towels—which come in eight hues—fit the bill. But I was even more drawn to them because of their other good qualities that set them apart from the mass of options out there. In addition to being soft and quick-drying, they are made with sustainable, 100% pure organic cotton terry and are produced in a fair trade factory. (This is true of all PACT’s merch, which makes me even more excited to support the company.)

They’re more expensive than your average towel, but when you’re buying products made from high quality materials where those making them are being paid a fair wage, it is natural to spend a bit more. If you wanted to save, purchase the Waffle Bath Towel Set. It’s $120 and includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths (a $184 value).

I plan on picking up a few more towels to round out my existing collection, and I also plan to gift sets to friends getting married or moving into new homes.

