Fake News Kingpin Is Back to Cash In on 2020’s Hellscape

One of the Macedonian fake news kingpins who drove conservative outrage clicks for cash in 2016 is back and cashing in on the coronavirus and 2020 controversy.

Unfortunately, American media outlets and readers seem none the wiser, as at least one outlet associated with him fooled organisations like Fox News and The Washington Post into believing it was a local ABC affiliate.

Teodor Mircevski got his start working for small time e-commerce and freelance sites in the mid-2010s but found his niche during the 2016 election registering partisan sites like donaldtrumpnews.net and a liberal news aggregator aimed at capitalizing on American readers’ interest in Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders.