More ‘Handmaid's Tale’ and Edward Snowden Too: Fall Books Preview

A sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale. A Sequel to Olive Kitteridge. The return of Arkady Renko. Salman Rushdie rewrites Don Quixote. Call it the season of retreads if you must. We call it many happy returns to best loved characters. And that’s just in the listings for fall fiction. Between now and Christmas, we’ll also see a memoir from Edward Snowden, a new book on the Civil War from historian S.C. Gwynne, the backstory of the Harvey Weinstein saga from two reporters responsible for breaking much of that saga, and shrewdly revisionist takes on cheating and Thanksgiving. As far as books are concerned, we’re calling this Fall Fully-Loaded.

Audience of One: Donald Trump, Television, and the Fracturing of America by James Poniewozik. Liveright, Sept. 10.

Say what you will about the old days when the three major networks dominated television, but at least then everyone was more or less on the same page. Then all we had to complain about was blandness and the way the networks insulted their viewers’ intelligence at every turn. Now, in the era of “a channel for everyone,” we’re siloed into our particular echo chambers, and your neighbor has a totally different set of reference points. The Tower of Babel never really goes out of fashion as a metaphor. Tracing the evolution of TV from three channels to three zillion, the astute New York Times TV critic explains how we have arrived at the so-called Golden Age of Television and why that so precisely overlaps with the Age of Trump.