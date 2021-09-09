These Coupons Can Give You a Head Start on Fall Events

With only a handful of weeks before the end of summer, it's time to start thinking about transitioning into fall. Break out your leather jacket and boots and start weaning yourself off iced coffee. If you need a little kick in the butt to get you out of beach mode and into sweater weather, we have deals that'll make you want to jump into the nearest pile of leaves. As we all head back into the world, here's how to save on concerts, hotels, and more for your next fall adventure.

Hotwire: $10 off Every hotrate car with code HWCARSAVINGS

Hotwire: 5% off on every Hot Rate Hotel with code HWSAVE5

Stubhub: StubHub sports, concert and theater tickets as low as $6.

Vivid Seats: $10 off with Friend Referrals

Hotels.com: Up to $100 Cashback on Hotel Stays with code REBATES21

Ticketmaster: 2 for 1 on Select Tickets.

Priceline: Up to $50 off End of Summer Sale

