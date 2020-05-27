Famed NYC Doctor Accused of Harassing, Sexually Assaulting Patient

A shocking new lawsuit accuses a prominent Manhattan physician—known for treating a pope and a president, and working alongside Mother Teresa—of sexually assaulting a patient in an exam room after pressing her for years for a romantic relationship.

The suit, filed in federal court last week by high-profile anti-harassment attorney Carrie Goldberg, accuses renowned infectious disease doctor Kevin Cahill of groping, forcibly kissing, and anally penetrating a young woman under the guise of medical treatment.

“Dr. Cahill abused his position as a physician, took advantage of Ms. Doe’s vulnerability and desperation for medical care, and assaulted her by performing medically unnecessary, unwarranted, and/or non-indicated rectal and breast exams for no medically viable purpose,” the suit claims.