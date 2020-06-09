Here’s How to Bring Movie Magic to Your Living Room

Although a lot of things right now aren’t super great, there’s one thing for sure: it’s pretty nice that most of us get to spend time with our kids and families. During the day, all of the extra company can be a little stressful, but at night, it’s really nice to do something together. Other than board games or puzzles, now is a perfect time to turn your family, or whoever you’re with, into movie buffs. But of course, to do so, you need an ideal set up. We have some suggestions for how you can transform your living room into a movie theatre, ideal for the perfect family movie night.

FOR POPCORN

Cook N Home Stovetop Popcorn Maker Skip the microwavable popcorn that makes your entire house smell for days with the classic, unbeatable, stovetop maker. Your kids will love spinning it to ensure equal popcorn distribution, and the popcorn will come out tasting better than if you had just chucked a bag in the microwave. Buy on Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE PERFECT BIG BOWL

Food52 Mixing Bowls What would a movie night be without the perfect big bowl. Food52’s Stoneware Mixing Bowls aren’t just great for the kitchen, the big one makes the perfect big bowl, and the other two are great ones to divide the popcorn, if need be. If not, the smallest bowl’s pour spout allows for pouring melted butter all over your delicious popcorn. Buy on Food52 $ 99

FOR LIGHTS

Twinkle Star LED Lights You know the old lighting at movie theaters, the kind that lines the aisleways so you can still see a little bit, but that helps focus things on the big screen? You can line your hallways with these, to make movie night feel a little extra special. And to make going to the bathroom a little easier, too. Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CAMERA

GoDee Video Projector You might have a TV, but there is nothing like clearing off a wall and creating your own big screen. This is the perfect projector for doing so. It’s easy to use so you can connect via HDMI and creates a 1080P display that is pretty unrivaled. Plus, it’s easy to install and use. Buy on Amazon $ 197 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR ACTION

Amazon Fire Stick Plug this into your laptop or into your projector and at the click of a button, you’ll have access to all of the excellent movies on Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, Disney+ and more. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR SURROUND SOUND

SONOS Playbar Part of the immersive experience you get at the theater is incredible sound. This mountable SONOS playbar delivers crisp dialogue and electric bass from wall to wall. Wherever you mount it, the playbar automatically tunes itself for the best possible sound, and since it was tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers, you know this will contribute to the movie magic you’re hoping to create. Buy on Amazon $ 599 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CUDDLING UP

Bearaby Napling Weighted Blanket One of the reasons I don’t watch as many movies as I’d like to is that I can’t sit still. Eliminate that problem with this comfy, weighted blanket. It’ll keep you glued to the couch as you watch the action unfold, and it’s temperature regulating so that even when things get hot on screen, you’ll stay cool under this. Better yet, the Napling is made just for kids. Buy on Bearaby $ 149 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR STAYING COZY

Glerups There’s a certain cozy release that comes with going to the movies. A comfortable pair of slippers is a great way to make things a little extra cozy, and Glerups truly can’t be beat. Unbelievably soft, easy to slip on and off, these slippers are perfect house shoes, and even better movie binging shoes. Buy on Backcountry $ 95

