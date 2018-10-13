Far-Right ‘Proud Boys’ Kick, Punch People in New York

Members of a far-right group called the “Proud Boys” got in a violent encounter in New York on Friday night after a speech from Gavin McInnes, the group’s leader, with videos showing more than a dozen members of the group kicking and punching people on the ground.

Dressed in their uniform—a black polo shirt with yellow piping—the Proud Boys can be seen stomping on a person on the ground near Third Avenue and 83rd Street on the east side of Manhattan. A person can be heard yelling “faggot” during the violence.

The NYPD confirmed that three men ages 20 to 35 were arrested during the clash and each was charged with robbery and assault, although it’s not clear whether the arrested people were Proud Boys or left-wing antifascist “antifa” there to protest their event. The men were waiting to be arraigned Saturday afternoon in Manhattan Criminal Court.

It’s the latest violent incident for the Proud Boys, a far-right men’s club whose members describe themselves as “Western chauvinists.”

The Proud Boys had gathered for the speech from McInnes at the Metropolitan Republican Club. He was described on the club's Facebook page as the “Godfather of the Hipster Movement” and “one of Liberty’s Loudest Voices!”

Ahead of the event, the GOP clubhouse had been vandalized, apparently by antifa.

McInnes claimed on Instagram that the event would feature a recreation of the 1960 assassination of Japanese socialist leader Inejiro Asanuma. Video of Asanuma’s gruesome on-stage slaying during a speech, which was carried out by a nationalist teenager stabbing him with a traditional sword, is a popular clip on far-right internet forums. McInnes arrived at the event brandishing a sword, in apparent reference to Asanuma’s murder.

It’s unclear what precipitated the violence after the speech. After the incident, Proud Boys started chanting “uhuru”—the group’s slogan—and posed for a group picture.

This isn’t the first time Proud Boys have been connected with violence. A former Proud Boy planned the fatal 2017 white supremacist march on Charlottesville, and Proud Boys have been accused of attacks in the Pacific Northwest.

Proud Boys follow a number of bizarre rules imposed by McInnes, including restrictions on how much they can masturbate and a ritual in which members are “beaten in” to the club while shouting the names of cereal brands.