In 2020, get ready for the Battle of the Beefcakes as Fast 9 zooms into theaters. The first trailer for the latest entry in the Fast & Furious franchise dropped Friday, just in time to remind our chilly, weary souls that warmer climes and summer blockbusters are just around the bend—and it looks like Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto has a new foe on the horizon.

There’s something for everyone in this trailer: A reference to Dom’s famous “quarter-mile at a time” mantra, Charlize Theron with a bowl cut and a raspy voice... Helen Mirren! But the highlight, to be sure, is Jakob, played by newcomer John Cena. Jakob, as Theron’s villainous character Cipher puts it, “Your whole life you pushed yourself to be faster than Dom. Smarter than Dom. Stronger than Dom. But could you kill him? Because I’m ready if you are.”

And if none of that is your speed, allow us to remind you that Justin Lin, the director behind some of the franchise’s strongest installments, has returned for this one as well. Also, it appears there will be no shortage of giant truck battles and insane jumps—including one involves a... Jeep zooming across a falling rope bridge? Why not?

At this point, the Fast & Furious franchise is more than just the story of Dominic Toretto. Last year Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham splintered off with Hobbs & Shaw following a widely discussed feud between Johnson and Diesel. And there’s also the animated Netflix series Fast & Furious Spy Racers. With several months left before Fast 9 debuts this spring, there’s plenty of time to rewatch all of them.