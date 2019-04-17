The father of a woman wanted by authorities for an apparent threat related to Columbine school shooting anniversary is calling for her to turn herself in.

Federal authorities continue to search on Wednesday for Sol Pais, an 18-year-old Florida woman allegedly “infatuated” with Columbine who traveled to Colorado and purchased a shotgun before disappearing into the foothills about 30 minutes away from the high school. The FBI calls her “extremely dangerous” and said she “made threats to commit an act of violence in the Denver metropolitan area,” prompting a statewide manhunt days before the 20th anniversary of the mass shooting that killed 13 people.

“Please just come home Sol,” her father, Gardi Pais, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday from Surfside, Florida. “Everyone is looking for you and we just want to make sure you are OK and don’t do anything you will regret. This whole situation has been a nightmare, I don’t know why she would do this.”

On Wednesday, Sol’s father confirmed his daughter’s interest in Columbine but said it was “nothing that stood out as dangerous.”

“She may have a mental problem,” he said, though he didn’t elaborate. “Sol never really had too many friends growing up and when we moved to Miami she didn't branch out. She kept to herself a lot,” describing her as a “quiet soul.”

Pais was seen by her family on Sunday afternoon and reported missing on Monday, the Surfside Police Department said. Her father said it was not “out of the ordinary” for his daughter to wander off sometimes.

“She kept to herself and sometimes that meant she would leave for hours at a time,” he said. “This is a bad dream I never could imagine she would do something like this.”

After arriving in Denver on Sunday, authorities say she legally bought a shotgun and ammunition. All 140 public schools in the Denver metro area remained closed Wednesday as authorities try to locate Pais, who was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots.

The FBI said Pais made threats against the Denver-area community but they were “general and not specific to any school.” FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Dean Phillips said on Tuesday that authorities had heard about her "concerning" comments and actions from others but did not provide further details.

“Because of her comments and her actions. Because of her travel here to the state. Because of her procurement of a weapon immediately upon arriving here, we consider her to be a credible threat certainly to the community and potentially to schools,” Phillips said in a Tuesday night press conference.

Twenty years after the Columbine High School massacre, the shooting endures as an icon of infatuation and inspiration. It has become the subject of a dark fascination by some online “true crime” communities that upload pictures of school shooters and serial killers. And while some of the writers say they have an academic interest in killers, others treat the murderers like rockstars.

More ominously, Columbine has become a template for other school shootings and attacks.

Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter Adam Lanza was obsessed with Columbine, his online records show. The man who killed 32 people at Virginia Tech University in 2017 name-checked the Columbine killers in his manifesto. In 2015, police arrested three people who glamorized the Columbine perpetrators for planning a mass-shooting at a Halifax, Nova Scotia mall. In December, the FBI arrested an Ohio couple who visited the Columbine High School campus for also allegedly planning a mass murder. The pair were allegedly caught taking pictures of the school.