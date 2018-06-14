Father’s Day Gifts: What to Give the Man Who Has Everything

I have a sneaking suspicion that most dads have a drawer where they keep all the Father’s Day presents that were off the mark but they’re just too sweet to throw out, return or regift. Instead of adding to this sad collection of novelty golf balls and unused neckties, I have found seven drink and food gifts that have a chance of actually being used and cherished.

FOR THE WINE DRINKER

If your father is anything like my father or father-in-law, this pocket-size Leatherman ($24) will surely be a hit. It features a corkscrew, a bottle opener, a can opener and scissors. You may want to buy all the dads in your life one of them.

FOR THE BEER DRINKER

Beer drinking dads will love DrinkTanks’ heavy duty 64-ounce growler ($74). It’s made from stainless steel and keeps beer cold for at least 24 hours. (If he uses it for coffee or tea, it will stay hot for 12 hours.) And if you want to really spoil him, get him the brand’s Happy Hour Bundle ($150), which includes two insulated cups, a growler and a kit to turn it into a pressurized keg.

FOR THE COCKTAIL GEEK

Over the last 20 years, a flood of liquor books has been published, but impressively Diane Lapis and Anne Peck-Davis have found a thoroughly original way to tell the history of classic drinks in their new book Cocktails Across America ($25) by using vintage postcards. The book is lavishly illustrated and even comes with a section of postcards that your dad can cut out and send you!

FOR THE WHISKEY DRINKER

Shopping for a whiskey drinker? Well, there are a number of excellent bottlings that were introduced just in time for the holiday. The latest from Woodford Reserve is the new Kentucky Single Malt Whiskey ($35), which bridges the gap between bourbon and Scotch, since it’s made with malted barley, corn and rye. If your dad is more of a traditionalist, try WhistlePig’s FarmStock Rye Crop No. 002 ($73), which is a blend of different rye whiskies made at its distillery and sourced from other partners. And for bourbon drinkers, look out for Wild Turkey Masters Keep Revival ($150), which is made using a technique that Scotch distillers have employed with great success—the bourbon is finished in casks that previously held oloroso sherry casks. You and your dad will enjoy sipping snifters of this whiskey and catching up.

FOR THE GRILLER

When all else fails, Steven Raichlen’s latest book, Project Fire ($23), is a great gift option. It’s a mix of the grilling guru’s best tips and advice. There are also recipes for dozens and dozens of dishes—everything from yakitori to bacon-grilled trout to reverse-seared tomahawk steaks. Let’s just say there’s enough in the book to keep your dad busy for months.