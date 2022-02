Earlier this year, UNICEF and photographer Jiro Ose visited Bidi Bidi and Kyaka II, two refugee camps in Uganda. While there, Ose photographed fathers and their young children who are striving to make a home no matter how difficult their current circumstance.

Ose's series of photographs is part of #EarlyMomentsMatter, UNICEF's campaign seeking to illustrate the long term effects of early childhood experiences and environments.