Fauci Is Honest and Competent—so Naturally, Trump Hates Him

There’s a scene in the film The Death of Stalin, where Stalin suffers a cerebral hemorrhage, and Nikita Khrushchev suggests calling a doctor, but Lazar Kaganovich observes a Catch-22: “The best doctors are in the gulag or dead, so any doctor still in Moscow is not a good doctor.”

Donald Trump has a good doctor in Anthony Fauci, but he is trying to assassinate his character and sideline him. Eventually, there will be no good people left who are willing to advise Trump—and fewer still who will have the guts to save him from himself.

Just as Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who tried to warn about the dangers of coronavirus, was punished and humiliated (before dying of the virus), Trump also has created a culture that figuratively murders the messenger and rewards the executioner.