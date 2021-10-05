FBI Agents Descend on Headquarters of NYPD Sergeants Union

Federal agents on Tuesday raided the Manhattan headquarters of the New York Police Department’s Sergeants Benevolent Association to execute a search warrant in an investigation, a law-enforcement official confirmed to The Daily Beast.

The raid into the Worth Street office of the SBA, the city’s second-largest police union, with more than 10,000 active and retired sergeants, was “in connection with an ongoing investigation,” a FBI spokesperson told The Daily Beast. The agents also searched a home in Port Washington, Nassau County.

“All I have been told is the FBI has raided the SBA headquarters and it’s in connection with an ongoing investigation,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during his morning COVID-19 briefing.

Mullins and his lawyer, Andrew Quinn, did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.

The details of the investigation into the union headed by President Ed Mullins are unclear, but no arrests have been reported from the Tuesday morning incident. According to The New York Times, the SBA’s headquarters were searched as part of an investigation by the public corruption unit in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI.

The raid is also the latest controversy to surround Mullins, who is known for fiercely criticizing NYPD leadership and de Blasio. Last year, the SBA drew headlines after tweeting out de Blasio’s daughter’s arrest report after she was arrested during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.

“How can the NYPD protect the city of NY from rioting anarchist when the Mayors object throwing daughter is one of them. Now we know why he is forbidding Mounted units to be mobilized and keeping the NYPD from doing their jobs,” the SBA said in a tweet, according to the New York Post.

Mullins is now facing an internal NYPD trial on misconduct charges related to the tweet and other social-media posts—including one tweet where he called the city health commissioner a “bitch” with “blood on her hands” after a standoff over N95 face masks.

The SBA has also been public about its political leanings. During the last election, the union endorsed President Donald Trump, stating that the election was the “choice between world views that will have a very direct impact on police across the nation.” The union also praised Trump for supporting police officers “at a time when many other segments of society are abandoning or openly attacking us,” Mullins said in a statement.

On Tuesday, de Blasio declined to comment further on the raid, adding that while he did not know any details, Mullins has long been a “divisive voice” whose behavior had been “destructive.”