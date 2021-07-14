FBI Repeatedly Failed to Investigate Larry Nassar: DOJ Watchdog

The Justice Department’s independent inspector general Michael Horowitz released a scathing report Wednesday revealing a cascade of failures by the FBI in its investigation of former U.S. Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar.

The watchdog blamed the FBI Indianapolis field office for “limited follow-up” on the initial allegations made in 2015 that led to the FBI dragging its feet for more than a year on opening a former investigation into Nassar, all while he continued to see patients and molest dozens of athletes.

Nassar was arrested in November 2016 on state sexual-abuse charges in Michigan, followed shortly after by federal child-pornography charges.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who is leading Team USA in the Tokyo Games later this month, said she was among Nassar’s victims and has repeatedly spoken out about issues regarding how gymnasts’ concerns were handled.