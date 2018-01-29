FBI Scrambling to Get More Info on Explosive Nunes Memo Ahead of Vote to Release It

The House intelligence committee and the FBI are scrambling at the last minute to avoid an outright clash ahead of an anticipated vote to release a highly disputed Republican memo attacking current and former FBI and Justice Department officials over surveillance in the Trump-Russia saga.

Before the committee enters a 5 p.m. meeting widely anticipated but not certain to include a vote to declassify the memo, the intelligence committee and the FBI were in negotiations Monday to permit bureau officials a greater modicum of visibility into the memo’s contents, The Daily Beast has learned.

It appeared the discussions stopped short of permitting FBI officials to read the brief memo in full. Fox News and CNN reported that Trump’s appointed FBI director, Chris Wray, ventured to Capitol Hill on Sunday to view the memo—another sign that both sides were attempting to reconcile differences that emerged into public view last week.

On Wednesday, as House Republicans led a groundswell to, as they put it, #ReleaseTheMemo, the Justice Department’s Hill liaison warned a declassification of the memo that sidestepped the FBI and the department would be “extraordinarily reckless.”

At issue is a memo prepared by Republican chairman Devin Nunes, who has previously cooperated in secret with White House officials to undermine the Russia inquiries, that purportedly claims Justice Department and FBI officials manipulated the process to surveil suspected assets of a foreign power within the United States. The White House views it as exculpation that senior officials involved in the Russia probe harbor bias against President Trump. According to the Washington Post, Trump views it as a potential pretext for firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller and has pledged to safeguard Mueller’s independence.

In a statement last week, all the Democrats on the intelligence committee called the memo “a misleading set of talking points attacking the FBI” for the political goal of “spreading a false narrative and undermining legitimate investigations.”

Declassifying the Nunes memo in the absence of Justice Department-FBI guidance risks revealing information relevant to counterintelligence and providing active or potential surveillance targets with tips for circumventing investigations. The Justice Department’s Stephen Boyd, in his letter last week to the committee, said the department and the bureau sought to review the memo in order to advise on “the risk of harm to national security and to ongoing investigations that could come from public release.”

Representatives for Nunes and Texas Republican Mike Conaway, who is helming the panel’s Russia probe, did not respond to inquiries. The FBI declined to comment.

Named in the memorandum are recent targets of Trump and the House Republicans, as The Daily Beast first reported: Rosenstein; FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe; and James Comey, the FBI director Trump fired over the Russia inquiry. The Republicans’ declassification efforts come while Mueller is seeking to interview Trump about firing Comey, the Washington Post reported, though it is unclear if the president’s legal team will assent.

The New York Times reported that the memo blames Rosenstein for seeking renewal of an already-authorized surveillance warrant against Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

McCabe has been a target of Trump’s ire since it emerged that his wife received financial contributions for an unsuccessful Virginia state Senate bid as a Democrat from Terry McAuliffe, then the Virginia governor and a close ally of the Clintons, before McCabe oversaw the Hillary Clinton private-email-server investigation. Hours before the House committee meeting, McCabe stepped down from his FBI responsibilities, something long forecasted in preparation for his long-scheduled retirement, but occurring as McCabe is in the center of a political storm. Axios reported that Wray refused to fire McCabe at Trump’s behest—even threatening to quit.

It is an extraordinary fight for the House Republicans on the panel to wage. The House intelligence committee typically gives the prerogatives of the intelligence agencies a wide berth—particularly over securing classified information, and especially over the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which governs the highly sensitive processes for investigating possible U.S.-based spies.

The senior Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, Mark Warner of Virginia, who has viewed the underlying surveillance information that the memo purportedly summarizes, told Politico that the memo was “connecting dots that don’t connect.”

The House intelligence committee’s Democrats have prepared an alternative memo intended to refute the one Nunes compiled. They are expected to seek declassification of that memo during the Monday afternoon hearing as well, though it is unclear that they possess the votes to do so, or have themselves avoided the disclosure of surveillance information should they prevail.

Even if the House intelligence committee votes to declassify the Nunes memo, the process will take at least several days to result in the memo’s release. A little-exercised rule of the House provides for five days for the president to register objections to declassification before the full House can take a vote on release. A White House official indicated to CNN that Trump is prepared to override Justice Department reluctance to release the memo.