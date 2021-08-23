FDA Fully Approves Pfizer’s Coronavirus Vaccine

The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been fully approved by federal regulators—a pandemic milestone that’s likely to cause a wave of vaccine mandates in institutions across the United States.

Seconds after news of the approval was announced, New York City’s public schools—the largest system in the nation—confirmed that COVID-19 vaccinations will become mandatory for all school staff. Previously, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted that full approval would trigger a “flood” of vaccine mandates in American schools and workplaces.

Up until now, the Pfizer vaccine has been rolled out under an emergency authorization, a status still given to the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots. Public health officials hope that the first full vaccine approval will encourage some skeptics and holdouts to finally get their shots.

In its announcement Monday morning, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the Pfizer vaccine will be rebranded as Comirnaty. It’s been approved for anyone over the age of 16, and will retain emergency use authorization for minors 12 through 15 years of age, and for giving a third booster shot to people who are immunocompromised.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said: “The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.”

She added: “While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”

Peter Marks, director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said: “The public and medical community can be confident that although we approved this vaccine expeditiously, it was fully in keeping with our existing high standards for vaccines in the U.S.”

Immediately after the announcement, New York City confirmed that all of its school employees and contractors—around 148,000 people in total— will have to get their first dose by Sept. 27. The city hasn’t yet confirmed what penalties employees will face if they refuse to get vaccinated, or whether authorities will consider certain exemptions.

Over 200 million Pfizer shots already have been administered in the U.S. since last December, but only just over half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated with either Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN over the weekend that he hoped the full FDA approval would reignite the slowing vaccine drive through more mandates and more assurances over safety.

Murthy said: “For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place in order to create safer spaces for people to work and learn, I think that this move from the FDA... will actually help them to move forward with those kinds of plans.”

The surgeon general added that he believes “a small number of people” have been waiting for full approval before getting their first dose, and he said: “This may tip them over toward getting vaccinated.”