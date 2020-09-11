FDNY Renames Its Highest Award After a Fallen 9/11 Hero

As we come to the 19th anniversary of 9/11, the New York City Fire Department has renamed its highest award for bravery from that of an avowedly racist newspaper publisher who supported slavery to that of the chief who died while directing operations at the World Trade Center.

After he nearly perished in the collapse of the South Tower, Chief Peter Ganci remained in harm’s way as he sought to evacuate its stricken twin. He died as an exemplar of the FDNY’s finest traditions.

“I’m not leaving my men,” he was heard to say in his final moments.