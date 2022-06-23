Feds Reportedly Search Home of Trump DOJ Official Jeffrey Clark

Federal agents on Wednesday reportedly searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump Justice Department official who notably pushed the president’s false election fraud claims.

The New York Times reported that federal authorities arrived at the former acting assistant attorney general’s home in Virginia home early Wednesday morning in connection to an ongoing investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., told ABC News that they could “confirm there was law enforcement activity in that area yesterday,” but declined to provide further details.

The reported search came a day before the House Jan. 6 Select Committee was set to begin its fifth public hearing, this one expected to focus on Clark and other Trump allies.

Clark was at the center of President Donald Trump’s attempt to get the Department of Justice to falsely claim there was voter fraud in Georgia and several other states Trump had lost. During the final days of his presidency, Trump considered appointing Clark as the head of the Justice Department but other top officials threatened to quit en masse and Trump abandoned the plan. Clark headed the department’s environment and natural resources division for most of Trump’s presidency.

Russ Vought, Trump’s former director of the Office of Management and Budget, took to Twitter to provide more details of the search.

“Yesterday more than a dozen DOJ law enforcement officials searched Jeff Clark’s house in a pre dawn raid, put him in the streets in his pjs, and took his electronic devices,” Vought said. “All because Jeff saw fit to investigate voter fraud. This is not America, folks. The weaponization of govt must end. Let me be very clear. We stand by Jeff and so must all patriots in this country.”

More to come