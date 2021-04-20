FedEx Shooter in Indianapolis Visited White Supremacist Sites, Cops Say

Indianapolis mass shooter Brandon Scott Hole, the 19-year-old who killed eight and injured several others at a FedEx facility last week, had a history of swimming through white-supremacist channels online.

The new details, while far from offering a coherent motive, come by way of police documents released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and obtained by a local NBC affiliate late Monday.

As is now well known, the documents say that Hole’s mother reached out to Indianapolis police on March 3, 2020, after he bought a shotgun, which was later seized by police. Hole had seemed to express a desire to die by suicide by cop, and allegedly “struck his mother with a closed fist in the arm” and “told her to shut up,” prior to police getting involved. He was briefly committed for mental-health reasons, though he was not ultimately sent through the full “red flag” process, as prosecutors admitted Monday, which would have prevented him from purchasing the murder weapons—two rifles—just months later.

But what the new documents reveal for the first time is that Hole, who was a former employee at the FedEx facility, told police when they confronted him last March, “Please just turn the power strip off on my computer,” adding, “I don’t want anyone to see what’s on it.”

One possible reason for the teenager’s interest in privacy soon became clear: A cop involved in the apprehension of Hole that day “observed what through his training and experience indicated was white supremist [sic] websites,” the documents say.

The police documents do not go into further detail. The FBI interviewed last April and did not find evidence of “racially motivated violent extremist ideology,” according to law enforcement.

However, the Wall Street Journal reported that Hole appears to have been involved in the “Bronies” scene—a subculture fascinated with the animated kids’ series My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic that weirdly has some overlap with far-right and white nationalist ideology. A Facebook memo assembled as the social-media giant took down two accounts tied to Hole last week uncovered his interest in the show, but it’s unclear if it was filtered through that kind of far-right lens.

Victims of the Thursday shooting included several members of the Sikh community, who have been targeted by hate crimes in the past, including at a temple in Wisconsin in 2012, where six people were killed.

Initial accounts suggested Hole had showed up at the facility with two rifles and effectively started firing at random before quickly killing himself. But even as prosecutors face questions over how they might have used the red-flag law in the state more effectively, the prospect of possible extremist ideology factoring in added a disturbing element to the tragic aftermath.