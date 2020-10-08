Feds Bust Militia Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Overthrow Government: Affidavit

Federal prosecutors on Thursday announced the arrest of six men who allegedly plotted with a militia group to violently overthrow the government and kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The half a dozen men were arrested Wednesday night after the FBI and Michigan State Police reportedly spent hours raiding a Hartland, Michigan, home. As part of the alleged plot, the group joined forces with members of a Michigan militia, according to a federal affidavit filed Thursday.

“Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,” an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit, as first reported by The Detroit News. “The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message.”

The individuals named in the complaint include Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta. News of the thwarted plot comes amid an ongoing investigation into the death of a Detroit man who was killed during a FBI shootout.

The affidavit states that through an informant, the FBI became aware that several men, including Croft and Fox, were discussing “the violent overthrow of certain government and law-enforcement components.” During these discussions, the two agreed to “unite others in their cause and take violent action against multiple state governments that they believe are violating the U.S. Constitution.” They discussed kidnapping Whitmer outside one of her homes.

“Snatch and grab, man,” Fox allegedly said in a recorded call from Jul 2020. “Grab the fuckin’ Governor. Just grab the bitch. Because at that point, we do that, dude—it’s over.”

Along with 13 other people, investigators state that Crox and Fox gathered in Dublin, Ohio, to discuss their schemes, talking about “creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient.” The affidavit states that during this meeting, the group bounced around several different ways to achieve their goals—some peaceful, others violent.

At one point, several members brought up state authorities they believed were violating the Constitution, including the “government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.” As part of their efforts to overthrow these governments, Fox allegedly reached out to a Michigan based militia group that was already being monitored by the FBI and local authorities. According to the affidavit, the militia group had previously attempted to obtain “the addresses of local law-enforcement officers.”

Their plot came to the attention of law enforcement when a member of the group became concerned that they planned to “target and kill police officers” and reached out to federal authorities, ultimately agreeing to become an informant. That informant confirmed that militia groups periodically met for field training exercises in a remote property in Michigan. The affidavit states the group attempted to construct IEDs twice during their trainings, using “black powder, balloons, a fuse, and BBs for shrapnel.” The devices, however, were faulty and were never able to detonate as planned.

During one June 14 training, which included firearm and tactical drills, Fox was allegedly introduced to one of the militia’s founders over the phone, the affidavit states. That introduction led to various meetings with militia-group members throughout the month of June, including one “at a Second Amendment rally at the State Capitol” in Lansing.

“In an effort to recruit more members for the operation, Fox told Garbin and [the informant] he planned to attack the Capitol and asked them to combine forces,” the affidavit states. According to investigators, the group also discussed attacking a Michigan State Police facility and even Whitmer’s vacation home.

In a June 14 call recorded by the informant, Fox said he needed “200 men” to storm the Capitol building before Election Day and take hostages, including Whitmer. “Fox explained they would try the Governor of Michigan for ‘treason,’” the affidavit states.

Six days later, several group members met at one of Fox’s businesses in Grand Rapids, convening in a basement that could only be accessed through a trap door hidden under a rug, according to federal investigators. During the meeting, Fox allegedly revealed the Michigan State Capitol attack would also include the use of “Molotov cocktails” to destroy police cars. They agreed to one July meeting to conduct firearms and tactical training, the affidavit states.