Feds Debunk Right-Wing Conspiracy Theory ‘Pakistani Mystery Man’ Leaked DNC Emails

Federal prosecutors blew up one of the right-wing media’s most hyped conspiracy theories on Tuesday, saying that they had investigated and debunked claims that a House Democratic staffer, not Russian hackers, had stolen the Democratic emails published by WikiLeaks.

Former IT staffer Imran Awan pleaded guilty Tuesday to making a false statement on a home equity loan, a charge that carries up to six months in jail.

Normally, a Democratic staffer pleading guilty to any crime would be big news on the right. But Awan’s guilty plea is a letdown for conservatives, who had become convinced that Awan was involved in something much more nefarious than bank fraud.

Led by reporting from the Daily Caller News Foundation, which dubbed Awan the “Pakistani Mystery Man,” Republicans suspected that Awan was somehow involved in data leaks to either Russia or Pakistan. In July 2017, Fox News’s Geraldo Rivera and Sean Hannity speculated that Awan had used his access to Democratic servers to leak the emails from Democratic National Committee leader Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz that were published by WikiLeaks in 2016.

Daily Caller News Foundation reporter Luke Rosiak claimed that the Awan story was proof that “Congress was hacked.”

“It basically destroys that Russian narrative just because it shows that they didn’t actually care about cyber-security and they haven’t responded to this,” Rosiak said in April on Fox Business.

That conspiracy appeals to President Trump’s supporters because, like the rival conspiracy that the emails were leaked by murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich, it would theoretically mean that Russian hackers weren’t behind the email hacks after all.

Even Trump got in on the action.

“Our Justice Department must not let Awan & Debbie Wasserman Schultz off the hook,” Trump tweeted in June. “The Democrat I.T. scandal is a key to much of the corruption we see today.”

But, according to the Justice Department, there’s nothing to the idea that Awan leaked emails or any other data. Awan’s plea agreement includes a specific passage saying that prosecutors investigated the claims that he leaked data or stole technology from the House, but after interviews with 40 witnesses and reviews of the House Democratic Caucus’s server they came up empty.

“The Government has uncovered no evidence that your client violated federal law with respect to the House computer systems,” the plea agreement reads. “Particularly, the Government has found no evidence that your client illegally removed House data from the House network or from House Members’ offices, stole the House Democratic Caucus Server, stole or destroyed House information technology equipment, or improperly accessessed or transferred government information, including classified or sensitive information.”

The Daily Caller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.