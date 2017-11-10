Feds: Man Threatened ‘Las Vegas Repeat’ Over $100

A Manhattan man sent messages threatening a Las Vegas-type massacre to a company in Colorado, New York federal prosecutors allege.

Victor Casillas told the company to "get ready for a Las Vegas repeat" in an attempt to extort money, according to a complaint filed in Brooklyn federal court and unsealed Wednesday. The company is a mobile application that allows clients to get promotional offers from sellers and gain credits that they can later redeem for purchases.

Casillas used several accounts to unfairly get "referral bonuses" from the company and grew irate when the company shut down his accounts, the complaint says. He was not content with the company's offers to settle the squabble for $40.

"Such a cowardly act on your behalf whats your name btw?" Casillas allegedly wrote to the company in late September. "I wanna know who your spouse and children are too and I'm not asking you I'm telling you, I want to know who your parents are as well if the pieces of trash are even still alive (for now) for that matter."

The next day, he supposedly sent a new threat with a picture of two guns. Casillas allegedly said that he was already in Colorado, ready to confront the company.

The threats continued to escalate. The day after the photos of the guns, the Casillas allegedly sent the company a list of employees who were "top targets" for the "sniper."

"Please tell loved ones to start picking out a nice beautiful casket and plan a decent funeral," the message included in all caps.

Other employees were supposedly marked for death by "decapitation."

"ALL FOR A PETTY $1OO . . . HOPE IT IS WORTH IT . . .P.S. SEE YOU GUYS SOON!"

Three days after the Las Vegas massacre, Casillas allegedly threatened to carry out a repeat in a message marked "final warning."

"I still have not recieved [sic] my God dam [sic] fltnds [sic].....assholes . . ." he supposedly wrote. "Well get ready 4 LAS VEGaspart2."

Fifty-nine people were killed and more than 500 injured in the Las Vegas attack.

"Maybe today you will meet your maker," the message read.