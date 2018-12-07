Feds Recommend Several Years in Prison for Michael Cohen

Federal prosecutors in New York recommended a “substantial” prison term of several years for Donald Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen. But Special Counsel Robert Mueller asked for no extra jail time in a separate case, citing his cooperation with investigators, including information he provided about an offer of “political synergy” between Russia and the Trump campaign.

In a memo filed late Friday afternoon, Mueller said Cohen had gone to “significant lengths” to assist his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign.

He said Cohen has provided “credible” information consistent with other evidence gathered by in the investigation. In particular, the memo noted, Cohen told prosecutors about “a Russian national who claimed to be a trusted person” in the Russian Federation who could offer the campaign “political synergy” and “synergy on a government level.”

That person, who is unnamed in the memo, sought to set up a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump, the memo said.

Mueller’s memo was filed in a case in which Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about plan for a Trump Tower is Moscow. It was released shortly after a memo in another case in which Cohen admitted to financial skulduggery stemming from hush-money deals with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, who claim they had affairs with Trump.

In that case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan noted that the guidelines for the campaign finance, tax and bank fraud counts called for a sentence of 51 to 63 months. They suggested a moderate downward departure in line with the probation report, which recommended 42 months.

U.S. Attorney Robert Khuzami cited Cohen's “rose-colored view” of his crimes and his lack of “fulsome” cooperation in arguing that he deserved a harsher sentence than his attorneys had asked for.

Khuzami criticized Cohen for not fessing up to “additional criminal conduct in which he may have engaged or had knowledge” when talking to Manhattan prosecutors. While prosecutors called his cooperation with the special counsel's Russia investigation a mitigating factor, the memo noted that Cohen offered to help Mueller’s team only once it became obvious that he was under investigation for the payoffs to the women.

Mueller was more magnanimous. His memo said prosecutors are not asking for a specific sentence and that whatever prison time Cohen gets for lying to Congress should be served concurrently with sentence in the financial case.

His memo noted that Cohen repeated his lies about the timing of the Trump Tower project during an initial proffer session with members of the special counsel's officer. Nonetheless, he praised Cohen's cooperation afterwards. In a surprise development last week, Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the Trump Organization’s efforts, during the 2016 campaign, to build a tower in Russia.

Cohen, an attorney, testified before the House and Senate intelligence committees last year that the plan to expand the Trump real estate empire to Moscow ended before the Republican primaries began and that he could not recall a response from the Kremlin to his pleas for help in the project.

But, as Cohen later admitted in his plea agreement, he and Trump crony Felix Sater discussed the project as late as June 2016 and kept the Trump family apprised of its progress along the way. Despite his claims to Congress of a cold shoulder from the Kremlin, Cohen actually planned to travel to Russia to seal the deal and spoke to an aide to President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, according to court documents.

Three months earlier, Cohen also pleaded guilty to campaign finance, bank and tax fraud charges filed by federal prosecutors in New York in a case separate from the Russia probe.

After a referral of evidence from Mueller’s office, the FBI raided Cohen’s Manhattan offices in April and discovered secret recordings he made of conversations with Trump and campaign staffers, along with documents detailing payments to Trump’s alleged mistresses.

Cohen claimed that he orchestrated hush money payments to former Playmate Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels “in coordination with and at the direction of” then-candidate Trump.

A criminal information filed in the case states that Cohen promised to reimburse the publisher of the National Enquirer , Trump pal David Pecker, after the paper purchased the rights to McDougal’s alleged affair with Trump. Cohen also admitted that the Trump Organization reimbursed him through a series of inflated invoices for the $130,000 hush money he paid to Daniels.

In a sentencing memo, Cohen’s lawyers argued that the court should treat his illegal contributions leniently because they were made not just to influence the campaign but also to spare “personal embarrassment to [Trump] and his family."

In addition, Cohen’s lawyers noted that he’s met with the New York Attorney General’s office and helped out with its lawsuit against the Trump charitable foundation. Attorney General Barbara Underwood said the Trump family has used their foundation as a piggybank to take in tax-free donations and make illegal payouts for campaign-related expenses.

Cohen’s upcoming sentencing will be the latest chapter in an increasingly bitter, slow-motion betrayal by the man who once boasted he’d “take a bullet” for Trump.

Trump initially struck a sympathetic tone in public towards his former attorney and lashed out at the media for reporting that Cohen was about to “flip.” But after Cohen implicated the president in illegal campaign contributions, Trump turned on him. On Twitter, Trump has blasted Cohen as a “liar” and called for him to “serve a full and complete sentence” as punishment for his crimes.