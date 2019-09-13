Felicity Huffman Deserves Every Day In Jail She’s Getting

Today’s sentencing of actress Felicity Huffman was a man-bites-dog story, as a privileged white American was held to some account after pleading guilty to gaming the college admissions system on behalf of her daughter Sophia by paying a Harvard grad $15,000 to “correct” her SAT answers, and boost them by 400 points.

“In my desperation to be a good mother I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot,” Felicity wrote before tearing up as she asked the judge to sentence her to just a fine, community service and probation, while her lawyer argued any jail time would mean she was being treated unfairly because of her wealth and fame.

But Judge Indira Talwani , pointing to “ the need to avoid unwarranted sentence disparities among similarly situated defendants,” rightly said that “trying to be a good mother doesn’t excuse this” and sentenced her to 14 days.