Fellow Reality Star Slams Kim Kardashian’s ‘Shocking’ Bush Thong

Kim Kardashian’s merkin panties may have sold out already, but not everyone is impressed with Skims’ latest underwear invention. Bravo star Bethenny Frankel, 54, joined the discourse in a rant posted to her Instagram and TikTok, in which she directed some choice words at the Skims Faux Hair Micro String Thong.

On Oct. 15, in a video posted to Instagram and TikTok simply captioned “Help???,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum ranted about the launch, deeming it a “marketing idea.”

“The Skims bush underwear are bringing me back to the Gwyneth Paltrow Goop Candle, ‘This candle smells like my vagina,’" said Frankel. “That candle on its worst day did not smell like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina on its best day. I stand by that.”

Frankel was open about her disdain for the viral panties. “Whose bush was it modeled after?” she asked in the video, adding, “Can’t we just grow bushes now? You can’t grow and, like, shave a bush?”

On the evening of Oct. 15, Frankel posted a second TikTok video discussing the product. In it, the entrepreneur offered the Skims founder some ideas for improvement. “If I were launching bush panties,” she said, “I would make them a rose bush, indicating that my bush smelled like roses.”

Still, Frankel made clear that she understands the prolific selling power of the Kardashians, adding, “She could sell s**t in a glass and people would drink it.”

Reactions to the underwear have been mixed. The product’s announcement sent many on social media into irritated and confused tailspins, with some Skims fans declaring the underwear “ridiculous” and “literally insane,” among other unflattering descriptors.

TikTok user @nataliebratalie0, who documents her journey with alopecia on social media, posted a tongue-in-cheek video titled, “Finally something usefull!!” In it, the influencer quipped that she is “gonna buy the new Skims ultimate bush just to see what it’s like to have hair.”

Two color combinations of the new Skims Faux Hair Micro String Thong. Skims